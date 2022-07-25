Hira Mani slammed over insensitive comments about Dua Zehra
Web Desk
08:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Hira Mani slammed over insensitive comments about Dua Zehra
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Hira Mani turn heads whenever she comes under the limelight. From landing in hot waters over verbal diarrhoea in her interviews to mesmerzing fans with beautiful looks, the 33-year-old actress has done it all.

This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor faced criticism when her statement regarding Dua Zehra case left the netizens shocked. The Do Bol star stated that she wants Dua and Zaheer to stay together forever.

The keyboard warriors jumped into immediate action after Hira’s latest statement regarding Dua Zehra case popped up on social media. Bashing the actress, people criticized Hira saying that she can’t feel the pain as she’s not a mother to a daughter. 

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.

Hira Mani flaunts perfect winged eyeliner in ... 10:36 AM | 25 Jul, 2022

DUBAI – When it comes to glamming up, we often look up to Pakistan’s gorgeous celebrity Hira Mani, the ...

More From This Category
Selahaddin Eyyubi: Adnan Siddiqui to reveal the ...
06:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death ...
07:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas looks like a vision in her latest ...
08:13 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Watch – Cricket superstar Shahid Afridi ...
06:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
'Kaala Doriya' – Sana Javed and Osman Khalid ...
06:15 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Abdul Wahab Malik's killer dance moves set stage ...
05:35 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selahaddin Eyyubi: Adnan Siddiqui to reveal the set of upcoming Pak-Turk series
06:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr