Hira Mani slammed over insensitive comments about Dua Zehra
Lollywood diva Hira Mani turn heads whenever she comes under the limelight. From landing in hot waters over verbal diarrhoea in her interviews to mesmerzing fans with beautiful looks, the 33-year-old actress has done it all.
This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor faced criticism when her statement regarding Dua Zehra case left the netizens shocked. The Do Bol star stated that she wants Dua and Zaheer to stay together forever.
The keyboard warriors jumped into immediate action after Hira’s latest statement regarding Dua Zehra case popped up on social media. Bashing the actress, people criticized Hira saying that she can’t feel the pain as she’s not a mother to a daughter.
On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.
