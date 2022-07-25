'Bakhtawar' featuring Yumna Zaidi wins praise for showcasing real-life incident
09:00 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
'Bakhtawar' featuring Yumna Zaidi wins praise for showcasing real-life incident
Source: @yumnazaidiofficial (Instagram)
Pakistani television actor Yumna Zaidi is back on small screens with her new drama Bakhtawar in which she played an unconventional female lead in double roles.

Since its first episode, Bakhtawar remained in the news as Pakistanis were quick to notice its unique plot.

The drama covered a real-life incident in its second episode which aired on Sunday. The latest episode showcased the disturbing incident of 2018 when a security guard shot and killed Mahwish Arshad, a bus hostess, in Faisalabad for refusing a marriage proposal.

Social media users lately showered praise on the team behind Bakhtawar production as people are frustrated with stereotype soap operas that only covered Saas-Bahu (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) stories instead of making something fresh and meaningful.

Highlighting the patriarchal mindset prevailing in our society, the first episode of Yumna’s latest project showed the story of a young girl trying to escape her troubled home, difficulties, and pain, and create a better tomorrow for herself.

Yumna Zaidi receives praises from fellow artists

Lollywood’s talented powerhouse, Yumna Zaidi, makes a comeback with HUM TV’s latest drama serial Bakhtawar, ...

This has been quite the year for Pakistani starlet as she earlier appeared in Sinf-e-Aahan, Parizaad and Ishq-e-Laa.

