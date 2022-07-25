'Bakhtawar' featuring Yumna Zaidi wins praise for showcasing real-life incident

Pakistani television actor Yumna Zaidi is back on small screens with her new drama Bakhtawar in which she played an unconventional female lead in double roles.

Since its first episode, Bakhtawar remained in the news as Pakistanis were quick to notice its unique plot.

The drama covered a real-life incident in its second episode which aired on Sunday. The latest episode showcased the disturbing incident of 2018 when a security guard shot and killed Mahwish Arshad, a bus hostess, in Faisalabad for refusing a marriage proposal.

Social media users lately showered praise on the team behind Bakhtawar production as people are frustrated with stereotype soap operas that only covered Saas-Bahu (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) stories instead of making something fresh and meaningful.

Amidst all the political chaos #Bakhtawar trending on Twitter

ladies and gentlemen this is #YUMNA_ZAIDI supremacy — THIS DOCTOR ASPIRES TO BE AN OFFICER (@isamiyasardar) July 18, 2022

Bakhtawar is Parizad but female version !!! 🥺❤️ Yumna Zaidi is phenomenal . She has given has so much ; Mahjabeen , Silah , Shaista , Allah Rakhi and many more. I'm sure Bakhtawar will be equally amazing. #Bakhtawar #YumnaZaidi — Baby Panda (@_Baby_Panda_x) July 25, 2022

YUMNA IS SUCH A MASTERPIECE WHATEVER SHE DOES SHE DID IT WITH SO MUCH PASSION 😭❤☺#YumnaZaidi #Bakhtawar — 𝓪𝓪𝓵𝓲𝔂𝓪 (@billikidost) July 25, 2022

#Bakhtawar had me so teary eyed today. esp when she was cutting her hair. Yumna has done an amazing job in this drama. i cant get over her great acting — M.A🐳 (@aina_fr_) July 24, 2022

Highlighting the patriarchal mindset prevailing in our society, the first episode of Yumna’s latest project showed the story of a young girl trying to escape her troubled home, difficulties, and pain, and create a better tomorrow for herself.

This has been quite the year for Pakistani starlet as she earlier appeared in Sinf-e-Aahan, Parizaad and Ishq-e-Laa.