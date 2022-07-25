Video of a girl mimicing Mahira Khan goes viral
Share
Mimicry is an art and not everyone can do it, and those who can do it can win people's hearts and praise.
A new video making rounds on the internet shows a social media influencer mimicking Mahira Khan, one of Lollywood's seasoned actresses who has been trolled quite a number of times.
The Humsafar actress has been roasted by many who claim that she fakes her accent and laughter.
However, the short video recorded by the Instagram influencer is an attempt on her part to prove that she can copy Mahira Khan's talking style and produce voice like her.
Ironically, netizens have trolled the girl for exaggerating Khan's speech and style.
View this post on Instagram
However, the video received positive reviews as well. It has garnered thousands of views and can potentially become a trend.
Mahira Khan’s new bold photos in saree set ... 10:18 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has left her fans stunned with her new look in saree. Taking to Instagram, the Quaid-e-Azam ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP ...11:19 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- ‘Mirror Line’: Saudi Arabia to build two 120km-long skyscrapers ...10:52 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- Ugandan man leaves wife after fifth set of twins10:02 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
-
- Punjab CM election: Supreme Court of Pakistan rejects government's ...09:20 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
-
- Selahaddin Eyyubi: Adnan Siddiqui to reveal the set of upcoming ...06:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death threats07:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022