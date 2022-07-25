Video of a girl mimicing Mahira Khan goes viral

Noor Fatima
09:43 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Video of a girl mimicing Mahira Khan goes viral
Mimicry is an art and not everyone can do it, and those who can do it can win people's hearts and praise.

A new video making rounds on the internet shows a social media influencer mimicking Mahira Khan, one of Lollywood's seasoned actresses who has been trolled quite a number of times.

The Humsafar actress has been roasted by many who claim that she fakes her accent and laughter.

However, the short video recorded by the Instagram influencer is an attempt on her part to prove that she can copy Mahira Khan's talking style and produce voice like her.

Ironically, netizens have trolled the girl for exaggerating Khan's speech and style.

However, the video received positive reviews as well. It has garnered thousands of views and can potentially become a trend.

