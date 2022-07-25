Ugandan man leaves wife after fifth set of twins

In an unusual turn of events, a Ugandan man reportedly packed his bags and left his growing family after his wife recently gave birth to their fifth pair of twins. In a world where some would give anything to have one child, others have no problem abandoning.

A Ugandan woman identified as Nalongo Gloria couldn't stop giving birth to twins. The woman recently welcomed her ninth and tenth children in this world, which made her husband, Ssalongo leave his family. He said that “it wasn’t normal,” and since the children's upbringing was expensive, he couldn’t do it anymore.

She hasn’t heard from her husband since and is struggling to take care of her children.

“When I got pregnant with twins again, my man said this was too much for him and told me to go home,” Nalongo Gloria said in the interview. “Where he was sending me, I didn’t have their numbers anymore because I came to Kampala to work as a house girl. He told me that if I can’t produce one child, he can’t take care of me.”

“I don’t regret giving birth to all these children. I know their father doesn’t like them, but I can’t abandon them. Despite the challenges, I will never abandon my kids. I know God will provide,” Gloria said.

Nalongo lives with seven of her children. The eldest pair of twins left, and one of her children tragically died. Facing an uncertain future, even their landlord told them he no longer wants her or her “baggage”.