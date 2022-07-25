Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP militants

ISLAMABAD – As peace talks between Pakistani security officials and the Pakistani Taliban currently based in Afghanistan continue, a delegation of reputed religious scholars left Islamabad for Kabul on Monday to become part of these talks.

Mufti Taqi Usmani, Hanif Jalandhri, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Panj Pir, Maulvi Anwar-ul-Haq and Mufti Ghulam Rehman are part of the delegation.

The delegation of PakistanI religious scholars that left Islamabad for Kabul at 4.30pm on Monday, will meet representatives of the Afghanistan's Taliban rulers as well as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier, a tribal jirga convinced the TTP to extend a ceasefire druing negotiations brokered by the Taliban regime in Kabul, but the negotiations couldn't move beyond this point.

In a related development, Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi called the religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, who is currenlty visiting Kabul, and offered to provide academic facilities to Afghan students.