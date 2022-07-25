Punjab CM election: Supreme Court of Pakistan rejects government's plea to form full bench
Punjab CM election: Supreme Court of Pakistan rejects government's plea to form full bench
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected the coalition government’s petition for formation of a full court bench to hear the case of contentious Punjab chief minister’s election.

A three-member apex court bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, adjourned hearing on deputy speaker’s ruling till 11:30am tomorrow.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said that the court needed more legal clarification regarding the formation of a full bench to issue a verdict on the case.

The top judge also said that he was unsure whether the decision on the said ruling will be made today.

Mazari’s lawyer Irfan Qadir said he was instructed to speak regarding the formation of the full court only; therefore, he needed time to take instructions from his client.

Hamza Shahbaz’s counsellor Mansoor Awan also sought time to take instructions for arguments on merit.

After hearing the arguments, the CJP said Supreme Court sent the prime minister home with five judges at that time you [coalition parties] were celebrating and now you are standing against this.

Last week, the top court asked Hamza Shahbaz to stay “trustee” CM till Monday (July 25) and limited his powers, noting that if he appoints someone against merit, it will be considered null and void.

