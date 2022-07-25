No decision on full-bench as SC seeks legal clarity on formation of full bench on Punjab CM poll

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan asked for more arguments and legal clarity regarding the coalition government's plea for formation of a full bench.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial announced the reserved decision after the apex court heard arguments from party lawyers.

The top judge remarked that the court need more clarity to decide about the formation of full court.

CJP Bandial maintained that a full court had been formed in the past in a matter of utmost importance and added that the full bench could be formed in complex issues.

Earlier the bench had reserved its judgement on the formation of a full bench while hearing a petition by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi against the reelection of Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister of Punjab. Elahi was also the candidate for the chief minister’s slot.

The Supreme Court initially rejected the coalition government's appeal regarding the formation of a full court bench to hear Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi's petition challenging the ruling of Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

The apex court was originally hearing a petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and the Imran Khan led PTI against a ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari who interpreted Article 63-A of the Constitution while rejecting the votes cast by PML-Q lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, the judges of the country’s top court remarked that lawyers representing the government and allied parties should restrict their arguments to why the court should hold a full court hearing of the case.

The court earlier imposed a ban on the entry of political leaders in the court as only journalists and certain lawyers are allowed to enter the premises.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has filed a separate petition, seeking formation of a full court bench in a case against his election, a demand which has also been endorsed by PDM leaders in today’s press conference.

During Sunday’s hearing, the Supreme Court bench at Lahore Registry relegated Hamza Shahbaz to an interim chief minister of Punjab.

CJP Bandial also remarked that it looked like Dost Mazari issued his ruling against the court’s verdict. The top judge also maintained that the PML-N leader can work as a ‘trustee’ until the decision of the case.

The court ordered the deputy speaker to submit his written reply and adjourned the hearing till Monday (July 25) adding that the next hearing would be held in the country’s federal capital Islamabad.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker failed to appear in the court which earlier summoned him. Irfan Qadir appeared before the court on behalf of Deputy Speaker Mazari.

As Punjab Governor administered the oath to Hamza Shahbaz, CJP Bandial maintained that the oath does not matter, adding that the court would see the matters in ‘light of the constitution’.

The apex court issued the directives on the petition of Punjab CM candidate who moved court after a contentious ruling by the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker led to his rout.

PTI and its allies slammed Deputy Speaker Mazari for his ruling, while ruling party leaders defended the deputy speaker’s ruling, saying that the Imran Khan-led party celebrated when the votes of its 25 rebel MPAs were discounted in light of the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, coalition government members demanded from the country’s top judge to constitute a full court for hearing petitions regarding the Punjab CM election.

On Friday, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q MPAs cast in favour of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and retained PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab.

Mazari said he rejected these votes in the light of a letter issued by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who said he had directed his party's lawmakers to vote for Hamza Shahbaz.

More to follow...