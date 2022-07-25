Hira Mani flaunts perfect winged eyeliner in latest photos
DUBAI – When it comes to glamming up, we often look up to Pakistan’s gorgeous celebrity Hira Mani, the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.
The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.
She keeps her relationship with fans intact social media where she used to share her photos and details about her upcoming projects.
Hira has left the fan jaw-dropped with her news makeup looks. She is a makeup enthusiast and it is evident from her Insta feed.
Recently, she treated her vast fan following to a slew of stunning photos. She could be seen wearing a brown turtle neck top. However, most attractive thing in the photos is her perfect makeup and her winged eyeliner. The stunner has opted for black winged eyeliner and mehroonish lipstick.
View this post on Instagram
“Karachi main Baarish or mere ye pictures No Baarish no saari how boring Dubai is. Liner though,” she captioned the post.
