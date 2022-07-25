Hira Mani flaunts perfect winged eyeliner in latest photos

10:36 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
Hira Mani flaunts perfect winged eyeliner in latest photos
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
Share

DUBAI – When it comes to glamming up, we often look up to Pakistan’s gorgeous celebrity Hira Mani, the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She keeps her relationship with fans intact social media where she used to share her photos and details about her upcoming projects.

Hira has left the fan jaw-dropped with her news makeup looks. She is a makeup enthusiast and it is evident from her Insta feed.

Recently, she treated her vast fan following to a slew of stunning photos. She could be seen wearing a brown turtle neck top. However, most attractive thing in the photos is her perfect makeup and her winged eyeliner. The stunner has opted for black winged eyeliner and mehroonish lipstick.

“Karachi main Baarish or mere ye pictures No Baarish no saari how boring Dubai is. Liner though,” she captioned the post.

Hira Mani speaks up against unnecessary trolling ... 10:39 AM | 19 Jul, 2022

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she juggles ...

More From This Category
Sania Mirza jumps on latest transition trend, ...
09:35 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat steals limelight with sleeveless ...
10:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
WATCH: Govinda joins birthday celebration of ...
08:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Sharmila Faruqui's new swimming pool photos set ...
06:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Fahad Mustafa surprises fans with soulful singing ...
05:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Dolly's new TikTok video goes viral
04:20 PM | 24 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani flaunts perfect winged eyeliner in latest photos
10:36 AM | 25 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr