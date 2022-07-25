Pakistan rejects Indian defence minister’s unwarranted remarks on Kashmir

11:00 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
Pakistan rejects Indian defence minister’s unwarranted remarks on Kashmir
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has completely rejected and strongly condemned the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a recent event in Jammu.

At the event, the Indian minister said that Kashmir “is and shall always remain an integral part of India”.

Responding to the statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the Indian Minister in his remarks distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, levelled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.

He said this is not the first time that a senior Indian politician has tried to cast aspersions on the legitimate, indigenous and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, he said provocative statements by Indian political figures cannot alter the reality.

The Spokesperson said India needs a reminder from history that the Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that remains on the agenda of the United Nations and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Pakistan will always continue to lend all possible support to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle to attain their right to self-determination.

