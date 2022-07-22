Pakistan condemns India after Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik announces hunger strike till death
Web Desk
03:26 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Pakistan condemns India after Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik announces hunger strike till death
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday condemned India for "persecuting" the Kashmiris after Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik announced hunger strike to protest the decision of his life imprisonment by Indian court.

The foreign office in its official statement said that Yasin Malik was denied the right of personal appearance in his ongoing trials.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Indian court in May this year after he was convicted of ‘funding terrorism’.

"Once again, India has employed judiciary as a tool to damage the morale of the Kashmiris by making their true leadership a target of flagrant prejudice," said the Pakistani statement.

"Left with no legal recourse and faced with blatant denial of his rights, Malik has taken the desperate decision of going on a hunger strike unto death from 22 July 2022."

"Pakistan ... calls on the international community to take cognizance of India’s inhuman and illegal detention and treatment of Yasin Malik and ensure that the Kashmiris are given the opportunity to exercise their right to self-determination as espoused under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per their own wishes," it added.

More From This Category
Faisal Shahkar appointed new Punjab IGP
03:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram ...
12:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports 679 new Covid cases, 7 deaths
10:28 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman to ...
10:00 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
Hamza Shehbaz or Pervaiz Elahi? Who will become ...
09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
Pakistan court sentences Christian mechanic to ...
10:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urmila Matondkar turns out to be a fan of Coke Studio's 'Tu Jhoom'
01:10 PM | 22 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr