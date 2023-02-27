Aiman Khan's weight loss journey takes the internet by storm

Keeping yourself healthy and in shape should be one's chief priority but when you're a megastar like Lollywood actress Aiman Khan, each and every word you speak and your actions impact a huge number of people. The 24-year-old star is quite conscious of her grandeur and is always advocating a healthy lifestyle to make sure her fans and followers pick up the right message.
The Iss Khamoshi Ka Matlab star recently shared her weight loss journey. Judging by her looks, Khan seems ecstatic to have shed 4 kilograms with the help of a renowned dietitian.
Tagging along her 11 million followers on her transformation journey, Khan shared a bunch of pictures posing with a bunch of healthy fruits, holding an egg in her hand. The Mann Mayal actress's glowing skin suggests how a healthy and balanced diet helps an individual look radiant and fit.
The Khatoon Manzil star captioned the Instagram post, "So grateful for my amazing dietitian, Rimsha Amir [also sharing her Instagram profile @eat_without.guilt] who has helped me shed 4 kgs recently, and I'm still going strong!"
"Her personalized and easy-to-follow diet plans have made healthy eating a breeze even with a busy schedule and a baby. Her recipe book has some delicious and healthy recipes that I absolutely love.
Thank you, Rimsha, for being so patient and supportive throughout my weight loss journey," Khan concluded.
Actress Saboor Aly and social media figure Pakistani Ken Doll also cheered for Khan and commented on her post. On the flip side, some social media users were critical of the Zindaan actress's post and expected her to stay lowkey following the explosion at her home that partially destroyed it, also hurting Khan with minor injuries.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Ghar Titli Ka Par, Kaif-e-Baharan, Ishq Tamasha, Bay Dardi, and Baandi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.2
|265.9
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.
However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
