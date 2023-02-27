Aiman Khan's weight loss journey takes the internet by storm

Keeping yourself healthy and in shape should be one's chief priority but when you're a megastar like Lollywood actress Aiman Khan, each and every word you speak and your actions impact a huge number of people. The 24-year-old star is quite conscious of her grandeur and is always advocating a healthy lifestyle to make sure her fans and followers pick up the right message.

The Iss Khamoshi Ka Matlab star recently shared her weight loss journey. Judging by her looks, Khan seems ecstatic to have shed 4 kilograms with the help of a renowned dietitian.

Tagging along her 11 million followers on her transformation journey, Khan shared a bunch of pictures posing with a bunch of healthy fruits, holding an egg in her hand. The Mann Mayal actress's glowing skin suggests how a healthy and balanced diet helps an individual look radiant and fit.

The Khatoon Manzil star captioned the Instagram post, "So grateful for my amazing dietitian, Rimsha Amir [also sharing her Instagram profile @eat_without.guilt] who has helped me shed 4 kgs recently, and I'm still going strong!"

"Her personalized and easy-to-follow diet plans have made healthy eating a breeze even with a busy schedule and a baby. Her recipe book has some delicious and healthy recipes that I absolutely love.

Thank you, Rimsha, for being so patient and supportive throughout my weight loss journey," Khan concluded.

Actress Saboor Aly and social media figure Pakistani Ken Doll also cheered for Khan and commented on her post. On the flip side, some social media users were critical of the Zindaan actress's post and expected her to stay lowkey following the explosion at her home that partially destroyed it, also hurting Khan with minor injuries.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Ghar Titli Ka Par, Kaif-e-Baharan, Ishq Tamasha, Bay Dardi, and Baandi.