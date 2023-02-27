Search

Lifestyle

Aiman Khan's weight loss journey takes the internet by storm

Noor Fatima 08:20 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
Aiman Khan's weight loss journey takes the internet by storm
Source: Aiman Khan (Instagram)

Keeping yourself healthy and in shape should be one's chief priority but when you're a megastar like Lollywood actress Aiman Khan, each and every word you speak and your actions impact a huge number of people. The 24-year-old star is quite conscious of her grandeur and is always advocating a healthy lifestyle to make sure her fans and followers pick up the right message.

The Iss Khamoshi Ka Matlab star recently shared her weight loss journey. Judging by her looks, Khan seems ecstatic to have shed 4 kilograms with the help of a renowned dietitian.   

Tagging along her 11 million followers on her transformation journey, Khan shared a bunch of pictures posing with a bunch of healthy fruits, holding an egg in her hand. The Mann Mayal actress's glowing skin suggests how a healthy and balanced diet helps an individual look radiant and fit. 

The Khatoon Manzil star captioned the Instagram post, "So grateful for my amazing dietitian, Rimsha Amir [also sharing her Instagram profile @eat_without.guilt] who has helped me shed 4 kgs recently, and I'm still going strong!"

"Her personalized and easy-to-follow diet plans have made healthy eating a breeze even with a busy schedule and a baby. Her recipe book has some delicious and healthy recipes that I absolutely love.

Thank you, Rimsha, for being so patient and supportive throughout my weight loss journey," Khan concluded.

Actress Saboor Aly and social media figure Pakistani Ken Doll also cheered for Khan and commented on her post. On the flip side, some social media users were critical of the Zindaan actress's post and expected her to stay lowkey following the explosion at her home that partially destroyed it, also hurting Khan with minor injuries.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Ghar Titli Ka Par, Kaif-e-Baharan, Ishq Tamasha, Bay Dardi, and Baandi.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

'Wonders under water': Humaira Ali Chaudhry breaks the internet with her latest photoshoot

05:25 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim set for Bollywood debut

03:35 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Yumna-Wahaj's pool scene from Tere Bin breaks the internet — watch BTS video

02:55 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Why did Feroze Khan leak Yasir Hussain's contact number?

10:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Mishi Khan lashes out at Kangana Ranaut for her remarks about Pakistan

05:20 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Naeem Abbas Rufi reveals Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert charges

03:22 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ushna Shah calls out blogger for invading her privacy at her wedding

09:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th February 2023

08:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.2 265.9
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.68
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.

However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs0-59-against-dollar-in-inter-bank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: