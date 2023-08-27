Aima Baig delights fans with new bold pictures, videos

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has been making waves in showbiz industry with her remarkable vocal abilities and keen sense of style.

The Baazi singer is a prodigy when it comes to fame amassed by the god-gifted powerhouse. Known for powerful vocals, and fashion games, Baig earned huge fan following, and it is not just her songs that has been garnering attention lately but her avatar.

With stunning persona, and inimitable wardrobe choices, the 28-year-old remains in the limelight with her new pictures and videos. She again graced fans instagarm feed in a stunningly colorful midi dress.

Social media users who were stunned by Aima’s latest snaps left tons of comments.

Aima Baig rose to fame with her appearances on Mazaaq Raat. She later dropped famous songs in Lahore Se Aagey. The pop singer enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein , Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.