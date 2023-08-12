Here’s how to buy Asia Cup 2023 tickets online

The much-anticipated tournament Asia Cup 2023 is set to commence this month schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and online ticket sales for the event go on sale today, the country's cricket board said.

Pakistan Cricket Board has set ticket prices at affordable rates in view of the return of the Asia Cup in the cricket-loving nation after 15 years.

Online Ticket Booking Process

Visit pcb.bookme.pk to purchase tickets for the Asia Cup matches to be held in Pakistan

Choose match of your choice and pick Avenue

Enter required personal information, full name as per CNIC/Passport, contact number and proceed for payment to pay online

Hospitality boxes are also available for purchase, and those interested can contact the PCB headquarters at 111 22 77 77

Earlier, Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the region's cricket governing body, unveiled the schedule for the eagerly awaited Asia Cup 2023 on Monday.

At the tournament, all matches, including the championship, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (PST) and tthe toss will take place at 2:00 PM (PST). The tournament's first match on August 30 in Multan, pits the hosts against Nepal, who will be competing in their first Asia Cup this year.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule