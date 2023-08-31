Why is Pakistan's name missing from the Asia Cup 2023 jersey?

LAHORE – The omission of Pakistan's name off the Asia Cup 2023 shirt has sparked a debate among cricket fans and analysts.

Any multi-country event has the name of the host nation on the right side, directly beneath the name of the tournament.

However, in order to maintain continuity, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) reportedly opted not to put the name of the host country and the tournament's year on jerseys.

After the T20 Asia Cup, when Sri Lanka's name and the year were mentioned on the players' attire the decision was made. When the tournament was held in the UAE rather than Sri Lanka, where Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had the hosting rights, there was discussion on whether to include the hosts' name on the team's jerseys.

The ACC decided to stop displaying the name of the host nation on jerseys due to widespread misunderstanding, sources continued.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are presently hosting the Asia Cup 2023, which will run from August 30 to September 17.

In the inaugural game on Wednesday in Multan, Pakistan defeated Nepal.