Afghanistan out of Asia Cup 2023, SL and Bangladesh through to Super 4s

LAHORE – Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 2 runs at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday and qualified for Asia Cup's Super 4s stage.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. They piled up 292 runs for Afghanistan. Chasing the target, Afghanistan finished their innings at 289 runs in 37.4 overs.

In order to advance to the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan had to win the game against co-hosts Sri Lanka today.

Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in the last group stage fixture! Afghanistan would want to bounce back from their defeat to have any chance of qualification, while Sri Lanka would love to fetch a win and ease their way into the Super 4s! ????#AsiaCup2023 #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/dAx8mmGZkQ

While Sri Lanka has already triumphed over Bangladesh, they cannot underestimate Afghanistan. In their previous game against Bangladesh, Afghanistan had an off day, with their bowlers conceding an excessive number of runs, putting their fragile batting lineup under pressure in Lahore.

Afghanistan’s path to qualification hinges on winning convincingly. To illustrate, if they were to set a target of 275 runs when batting first, they would need to secure victory by a margin of at least 68 runs or chase down any target within 35 overs or less to secure a spot in the coveted Super 4s stage.