Search

Immigration

Golden Visa: Portugal announces cut off date for awarding visa

Web Desk 07:33 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Golden Visa: Portugal announces cut off date for awarding visa
Source: Image by Norbert from Pixabay

LISBON - The authorities in Portugal have announced that applications for its much sought after Golden Visa scheme made after February 16 will be frozen.

The deadline sent a thunderbolt through the investment world as wealthy foreigners used the Golden Visa scheme as a quick route to settle in the country. 

Commenting on the suspension of the visa scheme, Portuguese Association of Residental Tourism and Resorts (APR) said that the move could could lead to the suspension of investments of over €600 million.

Although rumours swirled around regarding the visa scheme but Ministry of Housing of Portugal also confirmed that requests after February 16 would not be considered valid.

Portugal’s Golden Visa scheme, also branded as Residence Permit for Investment (ARI), allowed wealthy foreigners to secure residency in the country if they made a significant financial contribution; however, when it opened the doors to unlawful affairs, authorities decided to scrap the scheme altogether. 

Portugal becomes second country after Ireland to do away with the Golden Visa scheme despite the fact that Portugal saw a total of 41.9 per cent increase in investments through this programme last year.

The Golden Visa scheme attracted 6.8 billion euros in investment since its launch in 2012 but the domestic market seems to have changed the minds of decision makers.

Some say that the scheme was ended due to surge in the prices of real estate and housing rents which made it difficult for locals to secure any place. Portugal is now envisioning a mechanism to regulate rent increases and will offer tax incentives to landlords who convert tourism properties into houses for locals to rent.

Meanwhile, authorities in EU countries have repeatedly pressed all European countries that offer Golden Visas to suspend the programme.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Pilot pulls off historic stunt, lands plane on Dubai's Burj Al Arab

10:09 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Want to work and visit France? Here's how you can get Working Holiday Visa

09:28 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Tourism booms as Oman offers visa-free entry for over 100 countries

11:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

UAE's transit visa fee increased: Here's what you should know

11:33 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Govt announces Hajj policy 2023: Read details about application deadline, cost and procedure

12:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

UAE tourist visa: Here are new regulations for families to visit emirate

07:33 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

07:43 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in the domestic market for the third consecutive day as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets on Wednesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs900 per tola and Rs771 per 10 grams to reach Rs202,400 and Rs173,525, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,924.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.20% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.85 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.29.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: