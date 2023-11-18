Mohammad Yousuf appointed head coach of Pakistan U19

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf as head coach of Pakistan U19.
Yousuf’s first assignments in the role include the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup in the UAE from 8 to 17 December and the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup in Sri Lanka from 13 January to 4 February.
Yousuf, who has previously served as batting coach of the Pakistan Men’s Team and at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, is one of Pakistan’s most distinguished batters. He scored 7,530 Test and 9,720 ODI runs in a career spanning from 1998 to 2010 and holds the record for the most Test runs in a calendar year when he amassed 1788 runs in the format in 2006.
Mohammad Yousuf: “I am pleased to join as Pakistan U19 head coach and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf.
“I am eagerly looking forward to the upcoming U19 Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup tournaments, which are crucial to the players’ growth and we will be aiming to do our best in these events.
“Having had the privilege of working with the senior men’s side, I will bring my coaching experience to the U19 set-up, providing a nurturing environment for the young talents to thrive and make a mark on the international level.
“Harnessing the skills of young players is crucial for Pakistan cricket and I am dedicated to fulfilling my responsibility in helping identify, improve and nurture future stars.”
Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.
On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.
On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
