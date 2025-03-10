Rs 40000 Prize Bond Result March 2025 – Check Winners List Online

National Savings Centre Quetta Office holds much-anticipated balloting for Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond on March 10, 2025 Monday. This draw attracted participants, all aiming to get grand prize of Rs80 million.

Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw Winners 2025

Winners Lucky Numbers First Prize 302855 Second Prize 018062 – 171277 – 553311

40000 Prize Bond Full Winners List March 2025

The full winner’s list of the Rs40000 Prize Bond will be shared today on March 10, 2025. Stay updated with our page.

40000 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Amount Number of Winners First Prize Rs80,000,000 1 Second Prize Rs3,000,000 3 Third Prize Rs500,000 660

“Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” scheme was launched alongside the existing National Prize Bonds scheme. This initiative has continued to attract a broad base of investors due to the potential for substantial rewards.