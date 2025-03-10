Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Two patients die, 15 fall ill due to reaction to ‘Ceftrixone’ injection at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital

LAHORE – Two patients allegedly died due to a reaction to an injection, while 15 others fell ill at chest ward of Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

The hospital administration, according to reports, said the reaction occurred after the Ceftrixone injection was administered to the patients.

A 36-year-old patient, Noreen, and another lost their lives due to the reaction from the Ceftrixone injection, and 15 other patients were affected, of whom three are on ventilators.

The administration further mentioned that the use of injections has been halted in the hospital. A committee has been formed with Professor Dr Asrarul Haq Tur its head to investigate the matter.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mayo Hospital, Professor Muhammad Haroon Hamedd, stated that legal action will be taken against those responsible.

Reports claimed that recent medications were purchased at Mayo Hospital without proper lab testing. These medications were being used without tests, and the patients were not tested before administering the injection.

The incident took places days after Punjab Chief Minister visited Mayo Hospital and ordered the immediate removal of the Medical Superintendent (MS) after hearing complaints from the patients.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Latest

