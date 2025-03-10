Lahore weather today March 10: Check Rain forecast, temperature

LAHORE – Weather in Lahore, the heart of Pakistan and provincial capital of Punjab, is mostly cloudy today, March 10, while there is no prediction for rain.

The cloudy situation has however made the weather pleasant in Lahore a day after the residents of the city experienced a comparatively hot day.

As per the today’s forecast available on official website of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to remain t 13 °C while it can reach 15 °C during the day.

Rain Forecast Update March 2025

Met office predicted that a shallow westerly wave, which entered northern parts of the country on March 9, is expected to strengthen from March 12 and will persist till March 16.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain is expected in Lahore from March 12 evening/night to March 16 morning.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (moderate with few heavy falls) is also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Mianwali and D.I Khan during the same period with occasional gap.