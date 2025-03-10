Rs 25000 Prize Bond March 2025 Check Draw 17 Results Online

Balloting of Rs25000 Prize Bond is being held today in Muzaffarabad, with all eyes on Rs3 Crore Grand Prize.
National Savings Division will hold balloting of much-anticipated premium bond of Rs25,000 soon. Rs25,000 Prize Bond, managed under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), continues to be a popular choice among investors, offering the potential for substantial rewards without fixed returns.
Rs 25000 Prize Bond Winners
|Prizes
|Winners
|First prize
|—
|Second prize
|—
Rs 25000 Prize Bond Winning Amount
|Prize
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT
|First Prize
|01
|Rs 30,000,000
|Second Prizes
|05
|Rs 10,000,000
|Third Prize
|700
|Rs 300,000
Rs 25000 Prize Bond Full Winners List
The full winners list will be shared after balloting, stay updated for full winners list of March 2025.
National Savings continues to captivate the interest of many, offering incredible prizes that make Prize Bonds an exciting and rewarding investment opportunity.
