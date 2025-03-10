Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rs 25000 Prize Bond March 2025 Check Draw 17 Results Online

Balloting of Rs25000 Prize Bond is being held today in Muzaffarabad, with all eyes on Rs3 Crore Grand Prize.

National Savings Division will hold balloting of much-anticipated premium bond of Rs25,000 soon. Rs25,000 Prize Bond, managed under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), continues to be a popular choice among investors, offering the potential for substantial rewards without fixed returns.

Rs 25000 Prize Bond Winners

Prizes Winners
First prize
Second prize

Rs 25000 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT
First Prize 01 Rs 30,000,000
Second Prizes 05 Rs 10,000,000
Third Prize 700 Rs 300,000

Rs 25000 Prize Bond Full Winners List

The full winners list will be shared after balloting, stay updated for full winners list of March 2025.

National Savings continues to captivate the interest of many, offering incredible prizes that make Prize Bonds an exciting and rewarding investment opportunity.

