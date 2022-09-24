Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar denies working with Sarmad Khoosat and Shaan
06:18 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar denies working with Sarmad Khoosat and Shaan
Famed Pakistani writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has cleared the air regarding the news of him, superstar Shaan Shahid and director Sarmad Khoosat uniting forces for an upcoming untitled film.

Reacting to the viral news spreading like wildfire, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star denied the rumours of working on any project with the Kamli director and the Waar actor.

"I have just seen a rumour news from some u tube channel telling I m joining with shan and sarmad khosat for a film project ‘ no it’s not true', captioned the London Nahi Jaunga writer. 

On the work front, Shaan's upcoming film Zarrar is all set for a premiere on 25th November following several delays.

Khoosat's Kamli and Khalil ur Rehman’s London Nai Jaunga were released earlier this year breaking records at the box office.

