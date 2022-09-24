Teen sets Guinness World Record for most socks worn in 30 seconds

Noor Fatima
06:44 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Teen sets Guinness World Record for most socks worn in 30 seconds
Source: Guinness World Record
Share

A surprising yet jaw-dropping instance occurred when a 14-year-old Canadian girl put on 22 socks on one foot in 30 seconds and bagged herself a Guinness World Record.

Carolena Kruse of Calgary beat the previous record holder of 19 socks set by Aarif Ibn Abdul Halim of India.

Kruse had reportedly been training to take on the Guinness World Record for most socks put on one foot in 30 seconds (under 16). In her first attempt, Kruse was able to equal the previous record. Kruse's most recent attempt was reportedly recorded by her mother and witnessed Kruse racking up 22 socks eventually taking the title.

According to media outlets, Kruse's mother, Marta, said that her daughter "asked for help only to film the video she would eventually send to Guinness. It has to be recorded in a specific way, ensuring the timer is clearly visible."

Calgary Eyeopener hosts Loren McGinnis and Angela Knight challenged Kruse to a competition, who now holds the Guinness World Record for most socks put on one foot in 30 seconds in the under-16 category.

For the unversed, a spokesperson for Guinness stated that applications are free of charge, and once one is accepted, they send contenders a set of guidelines for their category and a list of evidence needed to verify a record. 

Kruse set the record on August 27 this year. The teenager received her official certificate this week.

Pakistan's Sulafay Naqvii dedicates Guinness ... 11:15 PM | 30 Aug, 2022

Guinness World Records title holder Sulafay Naqvii has been making the nation proud with her achievements. The talent ...

More From This Category
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar denies working with Sarmad ...
06:18 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' – Trailer of Sohail ...
05:28 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira announces engagement ...
04:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Momina Mustehsan features on New York's Times ...
04:11 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Taloulah Mair challenges Aima Baig to tell the ...
03:43 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Sonya Hussyn's new movie 'Daadal' to release next ...
11:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Teen sets Guinness World Record for most socks worn in 30 seconds
06:44 PM | 24 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr