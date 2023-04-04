4.4 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Punjab

LAHORE – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rocked several cities in central eastern region of Pakistan on Thursday.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake struck at 4:38pm while its epicenter was 30 km southwest of Sargodha.

Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Faisalabd, Nakana Sahib, Mianwali and Sarghodha are among the cities where tremors were felt. No damages have been reported so far.

Earlier this week, a strong earthquake jolted parts of South Asian countries including Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan late on Tuesday, with ten dead in Pakistan and over 150 injured.

The casualties and injuries were reported mostly in northwest Pakistan, KPK, as the epicenter of the quake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Residents were panicked as strong tremors were felt in major cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, and Rawalpindi. Gujranwala, Sialkot, Chakwal, Kohat, and Gilgit-Baltistan areas, also suffered earthquakes.