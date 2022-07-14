Pakistan's young cueist Ahsan Ramzan advances to quarter-finals in World Games

KARACHI – Pakistan’s snooker sensation Ahsan Ramzan outclassed American cueist Ahmed Aly Elsayed 3-1 and advance to the quarter-finals of the World Games.

In his opening fixture, the16-year-old thrashed his rival by losing just one frame as the 11th edition of the multi-sport underway in Alabama, United States of America.

In the first game, Pakistan's promising cueist took the lead by bagging the first frame however the USA player came back in the second to level the match with a frame score of 58-49. Ahsan then bagged the rest of the games.

Pakistan's only athlete in the event will face the winner of the Ka Wai Cheung vs Wayne Brown’s encounter in the quarter-finals on July 15.

The 11th edition of the Games was earlier postponed in wake of the Covid pandemic. The World Games celebrated their première in 1981 in Santa Clara, California, and now, a little more than 40 years later, they returned to the USA.

Ahsan Ramzan earlier bagged the final of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation, beating Iran’s Amir Sarkosh in Qatari capital. The cueist reportedly left his education in Grade 8 and turned to professional snooker after the demise of his father.

World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan honoured 10:36 PM | 24 Mar, 2022 LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair believes that huge rewards for ...

He etched his name in the annals of the game by becoming the youngest ever men’s finalist but was unlucky to create another history of winning all five national titles.