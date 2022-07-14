Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan enchant fans with their singing skills
Lollywood actors Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan are stealing hearts as they are currently busy promoting their film Rehbra with zeal and zest.
Nowadays, the spectacular duo were spotted in a viral video where they were on their film's promotional tour in Washington DC.
During the promotions, the Yalghaar actor and the Udaari actor started singing live with the band at an event and needless to say, the two are great singers.
Leaving fans delighted, the 40-year-old actress was on a mission to steal hearts as she was spotted singing with heartthrob Ahsan Khan in the aforementioned video.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.
