US inaugurates first-ever Pakistan Pavilion at Game Developers Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – At the Game Developers Conference (GDC) hosted in San Francisco, California, US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole formally inaugurated the first-ever ‘Pakistan Pavilion,’ a trade booth at which more than 35 Pakistani game developers are showcasing their products to US and international vendors and investors.
The Pavilion, jointly established by a USAID Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), along with corresponding networking meetings will develop partnerships that grow Pakistan’s gaming sector, increase US investment in Pakistan, and further cement the California-Punjab Sister Province/State initiative signed in January.
Consul General Makaneole also formally launched the Green Gaming Challenge Awards, which will support game developing firms registered in Pakistan with up to $100,000 to develop games that create awareness about climate change and highlight ways to mitigate climate-related challenges. The IT gaming sector of Pakistan is growing quickly, and this investment, through a USAID IPA, will increase IT exports from Pakistan and cultivate investment opportunities for international investors in Pakistani mobile gaming firms.
Consul General Makaneole said, “Using games to educate the public about climate change is a great way to address this global concern. Our aim is to encourage development of games that foster awareness about climate change and highlight steps individuals can take to tackle this global challenge. We are proud of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework, a partnership which jointly addresses the climate crisis and improves access to renewable energy.”
Addressing the participants via a video message, California State Representative Chris Holden said, “I am delighted that the Green Gaming Challenge Awards are an opportunity to put into action the principles of the California-Punjab Sister State Agreement. We have an opportunity to further deepen our cooperation and enhance trade and investment in the technology sector.”
USAID IPA is strengthening Pakistan's business enabling environment, building the capacities of Pakistani institutions focused on investment promotion, improving the ecosystem of foreign direct investment (FDI), and increasing United States-Pakistan bilateral trade and investment. The project also aims to remove barriers to investment and trade by facilitating Pakistani-led improvements in government regulations and improving the overall investment climate.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.