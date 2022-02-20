Alizeh Shah shows off new skills in fields (VIDEO)

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is undoubtedly blessed with a beauty and she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.

This time around, the 21-year-old starlet mesmerised the admirers with her new video she posted on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, she posted her new video in which she can be seen harvesting Mustard plants in the fields. The video went viral in no time.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star has a bold style statement; much in contrast to her onscreen aura. Kickstarting her career at a young age, Shah not only improved her acting skills but has also been experimenting with her style.

On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.