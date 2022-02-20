Pakistani cricketers hit out at James Faulkner over PSL withdrawal

Many Pakistani cricketers, including Ahmad Shahzad and Shahid Afridi, have shown their displeasure at Australian all-rounder James Faulkner's premature withdrawal from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Faulkner has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not honouring the "contractual agreements/payments".

Australian cricketer, 31, took to Twitter to share his grievances. He said the PCB "continued to lie" to him and that the treatment he received from the board and the PSL was a "disgrace".

Responding to Faulkner's allegations, former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi said he was "disappointed" with Faulkner's "baseless allegations" against the PSL and PCB.

"Disappointed with @JamesFaulkner44 comments who reciprocated Pakistan's hospitality and arrangements by levelling baseless allegations. We all have been treated with respect and never ever our payments have been delayed. No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan cricket and the PSL brand," Afridi tweeted.

Faulkner, who played for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, had tweeted on Saturday, "I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans, but unfortunately, I have had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave the PSL due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I'm sure you all understand my position," he added in another tweet.

Faulkner played six games in PSL 2022 and scored 49 runs and picked six wickets.

Pakistani cricketer Ahmad Shahzad tweeted, "Disappointed to read #jamesfaulkner untrue allegations! #PSL/PCB have great reputation of fulfilling contracts and timely payments. Players around the world appreciate it. He should instead be grateful as despite his tantrums he was facilitated in his safe return by Pakistan Government."

The PCB has issued a statement denying Faulkner's allegations and banned him from competing in the PSL for life.

The PCB also claimed that Faulkner, before his departure, caused a deliberate damage to property at the hotel he was staying at and that the board had to pay for the damages.

It stated that it also received reports and complaints from immigration authorities that Faulkner's behaviour at the airport was inappropriate and abusive.