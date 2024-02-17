Maryam Nawaz given security protocol entitled for Punjab CM

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim-League Nawaz’s (PML-N) nominee for Punjab chief minister post Maryam Nawaz received official security entitled for this position.

Reports said four police squads, one jammer, two bullet-proof vehicles and traffic police squad have been provided the PML-N leader at the directives of the IG Punjab.

Furthermore, security has also been deployed at Maryam Nawaz’s residence in Jati Umrah.

Results for elections 2024 showed the PML-N has won 138 seats out of total 297 seats of Punjab Assembly, followed by PTI-backed candidates with 114 seats. Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian has secured 10 seats of the provincial assembly.

The PML-N has paced up the efforts to achieve majority in the provincial assembly as several independent candidates have joined the party.