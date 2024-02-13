Nawaz Sharif names Shehbaz as next PM, Maryam as Punjab CM

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday named Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for prime minister's office.
Reports suggest PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for Punjab chief minister's office.
The final announcement about the person picked as unanimous candidate for prime minister's office will be made after discussions among the allied parties.
Nawaz Sharif has given his approval for the names of both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.
In a related development, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for announcing support to the former's party.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former premier said that he had held a telephonic conversation with Zardari and Bilawal.
"I have thanked them [Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto] on behalf of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for announcing their support to the PML-N," he said.
"Hopefully, we [PML-N, PPP] will manage to steer the country out of the political and economic crises together.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
