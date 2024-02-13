Nawaz Sharif names Shehbaz as next PM, Maryam as Punjab CM

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday named Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for prime minister's office.

Reports suggest PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for Punjab chief minister's office.

The final announcement about the person picked as unanimous candidate for prime minister's office will be made after discussions among the allied parties.

Nawaz Sharif has given his approval for the names of both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

In a related development, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for announcing support to the former's party.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former premier said that he had held a telephonic conversation with Zardari and Bilawal.

"I have thanked them [Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto] on behalf of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for announcing their support to the PML-N," he said.

"Hopefully, we [PML-N, PPP] will manage to steer the country out of the political and economic crises together.