Can women perform Hajj without Mehram? Saudi Arabia clarifies controversy

Web Desk
10:31 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Can women perform Hajj without Mehram? Saudi Arabia clarifies controversy

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has addressed the issue regarding the pilgrimage of women without a Mehram as the upcoming Hajj draws near.

In an official announcement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated that women can perform Hajj without a Mahram, adding that this compulsion is no longer obligatory for all pilgrimages.

The ministry has also clarified that for the upcoming Hajj scheduled in June, all domestic pilgrims must receive vaccinations against Neisseria meningitis and seasonal influenza as part of the registration requirements.

It is to be highlighted that Mahram is a family member with whom marriage would be considered unlawful (haram) and in previous years, it was compulsory for women to be accompanied by a Mehram while doing pilgrimage. 

The government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing arrangements for the upcoming Hajj and has inked agreements with multiple countries in this regard. At present, flight schedules and other important issues are being sorted out by the government.

As far as statistics are concerned, the kingdom welcomed around 2 million pilgrims for Hajj last year and the number of Umrah pilgrims crossed 13 million; last year, the kingdom had lifted social distancing protocols which were in place after the pandemic brought travel to a standstill. 

Web Desk



