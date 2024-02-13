Can women perform Hajj without Mehram? Saudi Arabia clarifies controversy

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has addressed the issue regarding the pilgrimage of women without a Mehram as the upcoming Hajj draws near.
In an official announcement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated that women can perform Hajj without a Mahram, adding that this compulsion is no longer obligatory for all pilgrimages.
The ministry has also clarified that for the upcoming Hajj scheduled in June, all domestic pilgrims must receive vaccinations against Neisseria meningitis and seasonal influenza as part of the registration requirements.
It is to be highlighted that Mahram is a family member with whom marriage would be considered unlawful (haram) and in previous years, it was compulsory for women to be accompanied by a Mehram while doing pilgrimage.
The government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing arrangements for the upcoming Hajj and has inked agreements with multiple countries in this regard. At present, flight schedules and other important issues are being sorted out by the government.
As far as statistics are concerned, the kingdom welcomed around 2 million pilgrims for Hajj last year and the number of Umrah pilgrims crossed 13 million; last year, the kingdom had lifted social distancing protocols which were in place after the pandemic brought travel to a standstill.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
