Humayun Saeed posts beautiful picture with wife on wedding anniversary
KARACHI - Pakistani famed TV actor Humayun Saeed showered love on his wife Samina Humayun Saeed as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary. Sharing a throwback loved-up photo with his partner, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor penned down an endearing note for his wife.
He wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary Sam! May you continue to be my rock, may you continue to remain my anchor.” “May you and I stay together, happy and blessed, till the end of time,” the actor prayed and said “I love you! @saminahumayunsaeed.”
Here is the post:
Fans of Humayun started pouring wishes for the couple shortly after he shared the post.
The couple also received love and wishes from the showbiz fraternity.
Humayun and Samina are considered one of the most powerful couples in the industry, with both having a number of successful production credits under their belt – Samina’s biggest TV successes include Sadqay Tumhare, Alif and Mann Mayal. The two were also the power-duo behind Jawani Phir Nahi Ani franchise and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.
Happy wedding anniversary to the couple from team Daily Pakistan Global.
