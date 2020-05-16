I truly am my father’s reflection: Imran Abbas

Kids often take after their parents, but sometimes they can look eerily similar.

Imran Abbas is truly his father’s reflection as the resemblance between them is simply astounding.

Recently the actor took to Instagram to post a picture of his deceased father in his younger days and its safe to say good looks run in the family!

“While growing up I would often look at my father’s pictures and wonder, will I ever be that handsome? Seeing the pictures in my hands, he would always smile and pat on my back assuring me that I will grow up to be his reflection. Over the years I had forgotten about that promise, but looking at this picture again I couldn’t believe how much I resemble my dad now. I discovered he was right all along, I truly am his reflection,” read the caption under the post.

Whether it's their hair, their face shape, or simply the way they pose, we can definitely spot the family resemblance, and marvel at the wonders of nature.

