Sheherbano Syed
03:42 PM | 16 May, 2020
I truly am my father's reflection: Imran Abbas
Kids often take after their parents, but sometimes they can look eerily similar.

Imran Abbas is truly his father’s reflection as the resemblance between them is simply astounding.

Recently the actor took to Instagram to post a picture of his deceased father in his younger days and its safe to say good looks run in the family!

While growing up I would often look at my father’s pictures and wonder, will I ever be that handsome? Seeing the pictures in my hands, he would always smile and pat on my back, assuring me that I’ll grow up to be his reflection. Over the years I had forgotten about this promise, but one day while rummaging through my things at home during lockdown I came across this picture again, looking at it I couldn’t believe how much I resemble my dad now. I discovered he was right all along, I truly am his refection. It was so heartwarming to find these #GharMeinChuppiKhushian. Tell me about your #GharMeinChuppiKhushian in the comments below. I am also nominating @iamreemakhan @zahid.ahmed.official @wasimakramliveofficial @arsalanhshah @lailawasti to share with me their #GharMeinChuppiKhushian #Omore

“While growing up I would often look at my father’s pictures and wonder, will I ever be that handsome? Seeing the pictures in my hands, he would always smile and pat on my back assuring me that I will grow up to be his reflection. Over the years I had forgotten about that promise, but looking at this picture again I couldn’t believe how much I resemble my dad now. I discovered he was right all along,  I truly am his reflection,” read the caption under the post.

Whether it's their hair, their face shape, or simply the way they pose, we can definitely spot the family resemblance, and marvel at the wonders of nature.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

