Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away in Karachi
Pakistani pop singer Nazia Hassan and her brother Zoheb Hassan’s father passed away on Friday night in Karachi.
Zoheb Hassan took to social media to confirm the news while sharing a picture with his late father.
“Goodbye my hero, my friend and the air beneath my wings. Farewell until we all meet again.. you son, Zoheb,” read the caption.
Basir Hassan was a businessman in Karachi.
Currently, Zoheb is in London and there is no confirmation regarding his return to Pakistan to attend his father’s funeral.
