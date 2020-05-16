Rabi Pirzada to launch a Hijab, Abaya brand

LAHORE - The controversial Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada is all set to launch her own brand Burqa, a form of the full-length veil for women. According to details, Rabi s plan to come up with Burqa has been stimulated by a recent happening where some poor women had come to her asking for help.

In a recent video message, Rabi revealed that some five women had shown up to her house to ask for alms of late.

"I came to know while interacting with the poor folks that they all were skilled in stitching work. So, I decided to take the initiative to start my own brand of Burqa, which would also provide the begging women with a respectable livelihood by contributing as stitcher of the product", said Rabi.

On the other hand, Rabi Pirzada has taken a break from her showbiz profession and decided to devote her time to religious and social service causes.

