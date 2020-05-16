257 Pakistanis stranded in Iraq return home on special PIA flight
04:21 PM | 16 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, carrying 257 stranded nationals from Iraq, landed in Islamabad on Saturday.

At Baghdad International Airport, Pakistani ambassador Sajid Bilal saw off the passengers who were stranded in Iraq were working for oil and gas companies and were unable to return following the suspension of international flight operations.

The passengers expressed their gratitude to the government of Pakistan for operating a special flight for their repatriation. They also conveyed their appreciation for the immaculate arrangements made for their safe return.

On the occasion, the Ambassador also conveyed his gratitude to the government of Iraq for their valuable support in facilitating the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

