FM Qureshi departs for Germany to boost bilateral ties
Web Desk
12:32 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
FM Qureshi departs for Germany to boost bilateral ties
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday departed for Berlin on the invitation of his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

The Foreign Minister will have delegation-level talks with senior German officials during the two-day official visit. It is the first-ever visit by any Pakistani FM to the country since 2012.

Both sides will also review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, health, security and defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Qureshi, 64, will also call on the President of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schauble, and have interactions with German dignitaries.

Pakistan and the north-central European country are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year and are planning to undertake a number of activities to mark extensive cooperation.

Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in the European Union and home to more than 100,000 Pakistanis.

Earlier in March, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck assured apprising German companies and investors about the potential sectors and opportunities available in the South Asian country.

More From This Category
Pakistani student’s documentary bags top prize ...
03:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates multi-city expansion of Koi ...
02:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
PTI’s Ajsad Malhi greets PML-N’s Nosheen on ...
02:13 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
Indian troops martyr five more Kashmiri youth in ...
01:43 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
Minimum Nisab set at Rs80,933 for Zakat deduction
11:09 AM | 11 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam adds another feather to cap; becomes ...
10:44 AM | 11 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani student’s documentary bags top prize at global storytelling festival
03:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr