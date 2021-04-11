FM Qureshi departs for Germany to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday departed for Berlin on the invitation of his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

The Foreign Minister will have delegation-level talks with senior German officials during the two-day official visit. It is the first-ever visit by any Pakistani FM to the country since 2012.

Welcome to #Germany, Minister @SMQureshiPTI! Your visit in these difficult times of pandemic reflects the high grade of bilateral contacts & amicable interactions btw our two countries! It's also a perfect occasion to usher in the 70th anniversary of ???????????????? diplomatic relations! pic.twitter.com/AwuENoMwgq — Bernhard Schlagheck (@GermanyinPAK) April 11, 2021

Both sides will also review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, health, security and defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Qureshi, 64, will also call on the President of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schauble, and have interactions with German dignitaries.

Pakistan and the north-central European country are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year and are planning to undertake a number of activities to mark extensive cooperation.

???????? views ???????? as an important partner.????????-???????? have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora. ???????? is the largest trading partner of ???????? in ????????. ???????? is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistani diaspora.#BerlinWelcomesFMQureshi#PakGermanyAt70 pic.twitter.com/R1knOTCasl — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 10, 2021

Earlier in March, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck assured apprising German companies and investors about the potential sectors and opportunities available in the South Asian country.