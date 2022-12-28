Pakistani labourer hits jackpot with Dh 100,000 lotto in UAE

DUBAI- A Pakistani labourer is on top of the world after winning Dh 100,000 in United Arab Emirates, a prize which can change the course of his life altogether.

The 36-year-old Pakistani was amongst the winners in 108th Super Saturday draws held by Mahzooz.

The Pakistani named Khawar- who arrived in Dubai 6 years ago - watched the draw live on Saturday night when he saw his name on the screen.

The Pakistani draw winner works in a very physically demanding job, loading and offloading merchandise at a private company.

On the occasion, Khawar looked overjoyed and believes the prize is a blessing that has arrived at the right time. The winner expressed that he plans to use the money to start a clothing business in Pakistan and buy himself a new smartphone.

Besides Khawar, Kirill from Uzbekistan and Rowena from Philippines also won Dh100,000 prize each. The draw saw 22 winners sharing the second prize of Dh1 million, and 1,272 winners receiving Dh350 each.