Pakistani labourer hits jackpot with Dh 100,000 lotto in UAE

DUBAI- A Pakistani labourer is on top of the world after winning Dh 100,000 in United Arab Emirates, a prize which can change the course of his life altogether.
The 36-year-old Pakistani was amongst the winners in 108th Super Saturday draws held by Mahzooz.
The Pakistani named Khawar- who arrived in Dubai 6 years ago - watched the draw live on Saturday night when he saw his name on the screen.
The Pakistani draw winner works in a very physically demanding job, loading and offloading merchandise at a private company.
On the occasion, Khawar looked overjoyed and believes the prize is a blessing that has arrived at the right time. The winner expressed that he plans to use the money to start a clothing business in Pakistan and buy himself a new smartphone.
Besides Khawar, Kirill from Uzbekistan and Rowena from Philippines also won Dh100,000 prize each. The draw saw 22 winners sharing the second prize of Dh1 million, and 1,272 winners receiving Dh350 each.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.05
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|297.5
|300.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.8
|65.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.5
|154.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.02
|606.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.62
|167.97
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.70
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
