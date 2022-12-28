PAKvNZ, 1st Test: Latham, Williamson’s tons help New Zealand take lead against Pakistan on Day 3

KARACHI – Tom Latham stroked his 13th century and Kane Williamson registered his 25th hundred as New Zealand comfortably edged past Pakistan’s first-innings score on the third day of the first Test at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Wednesday.
Resuming at the overnight score of 165 for no loss in reply to Pakistan’s 438, New Zealand ended the day at 440 for six. The visitors, playing their first Test here in 32 years, lead Pakistan by two runs with four wickets intact, the PCB said in its match report.
Latham had started this morning at 78 and became one of the three Abrar Ahmed’s victims after scoring 113, while Williamson was still at the crease on 105 – his first international century in 23 months and fifth against Pakistan in 14 Test appearances. With the former captain was Ish Sodhi on one not out.
Devon Conway, who began this morning with Latham at 82, missed his fourth century by eight runs after television replays confirmed Noman Ali’s delivery would have hit the stumps after the umpire had turned down a confident LBW appeal. Conway’s 92 came off 176 balls and included 14 fours.
Conway and Latham put on 183 runs for the first wicket, which was New Zealand’s new first wicket partnership record against Pakistan.
Latham struck 10 fours in his 191-ball innings. It was his third century against Pakistan in his 12th Test, second of the year in nine Tests and first since he scored 252 against Bangladesh in Christchurch in January.
Williamson punished Pakistan for twice letting him off when on 15 and 21 with signature strokes to all parts of the field. His 105 has come from 222 balls and includes 11 fours. Williamson’s half-century came off 100 balls, while his second 50 runs came from 106 balls.
Williamson added 48 runs for the second wicket with Latham, 41 runs for the third wicket with Henry Nicholls (22), 65 runs for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell (42) and 90 runs for the fifth wicket with Tom Blundell (47).
New Zealand were strongly placed at 427 for four before Pakistan picked up two late wickets to share third day’s spoils. Mohammad Wasim trapped Blundell in front of the wickets, while Michael Bracewell (5) was forced into a false shot by Abrar, who had earlier claimed the scalp of Mitchell.
Abrar finished the day with figures of three for 143, while Noman Ali ended the day with two for 137.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Wasim and Nauman Ali.
New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.05
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|297.5
|300.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.8
|65.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.5
|154.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.02
|606.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.62
|167.97
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.70
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.