Venezuelan President Maduro, wife reportedly captured after US strikes

CARACAS – Explosions stunned Caracas and surrounding Venezuelan states in what officials termed as attacks on both civilian and military sites.

Caracas woke up to night of chaos early Saturday, as series of explosions shook Venezuelan capital and surrounding states. Low-flying aircraft were reported over the metropolis, and large parts of Caracas, including Fuerte Tiuna, Los Teques, and 23 de Enero-lost power.

Venezuelan authorities described the events as an attack on both civilian and military sites, and President Nicolás Maduro declared a national emergency.

Later, US President Trump claimed that Maduro and his wife had been captured and removed from country after what he called “large-scale” US strikes. US embassy in Bogota issued warnings to Americans in Venezuela, urging them to leave if it is safe, citing a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro shared list of locations allegedly hit, including La Carlota airbase, the Federal Legislative Palace, and multiple airports. The attacks have not been independently confirmed, and Venezuelan authorities have yet to provide official updates on Maduro’s status.

Maduro has long positioned himself as defender of the country’s socialist project and a critic of American interference. The government has been accused of authoritarianism and election manipulation, claims he denies.

Cuba remains one of Venezuela’s few allies, while several right-leaning governments in Latin America have condemned Maduro. As the situation develops, the world watches Caracas, where uncertainty and fear now hang over the streets.