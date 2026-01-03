Captain among 3 martyred in Burzil Pass Snow Slide during military operation

GILGIT BALTISTAN – Three brave sons of Pakistan embraced martyrdom in a snow clearance operation on Burzil Pass, aimed at ensuring operational mobility for Pakistan Armed Forces, ended in tragedy in the early hours of 3 January.

Pakistan military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation, conducted on night of 2–3 January, was led by Captain Asmad (28, Lahore). During mission, a sudden snow slide trapped Captain Asmad, Sepoy Rizwan (32, Attock), and a civilian machine operator, Essa (Astore), along with another soldier.

Despite intensive rescue efforts, Captain Asmad, Sepoy Rizwan, and Essa succumbed to the harsh conditions. The fourth individual survived.

Three fallen individuals are being remembered for their courage and selfless dedication. Their efforts under extreme weather conditions allowed safe movement of operational forces, demonstrating the unwavering resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces to protect the motherland.

Military authorities have expressed profound grief over the loss, describing the sacrifice as a testament to the devotion and bravery of all ranks in the service of the nation. The nation mourns the loss of these brave souls who gave their lives in the line of duty.