Ushna Shah draws flak for wearing skimpy clothes

09:48 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Ushna Shah Actress has been facing criticism over her wardrobe choices.

The Balaa actor becomes the latest Pakistani diva to come on the radar of Keyboard warriors.

The fabulous actress took to her Instagram handle and shared stories in which she can be seen posing in a summer dress at the Kidney Centre Brunch.

Despite looking beautiful, social media users shared some unsolicited views and bashed the 32-year-old actress. The moral police brigade shamed her choice of clothing and directed demeaning remarks towards her for going with the skimpy dress.

Earlier, the Bashar Momin star took to social media and addressed all the trolls who mock her English accent and deem it fake.

Check some of the reactions here:

