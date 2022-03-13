Pakistani student critically injured in Melbourne stabbing

SYDNEY – A Pakistani ride-share driver was stabbed by two passengers who reportedly stole his vehicle before abandoning it up the road in Fitzroy, Victoria Police said Saturday.

Reports in the media claimed that the Pakistani origin man suffered injuries as he was attacked by two unknown male passengers near the inner suburb of Melbourne in the wee hours.

Pakistan’s Consulate General in Melbourne identified the student as Hassan Ahmad. In a social media post, officials said to follow up the unfortunate incident involving the stabbing of a Pakistani national.

“Our Consul visited Royal Melbourne Hospital today where Mr. Hassan is admitted. Doctors have described his condition as stable,” the caption cited.

We are following up the unfortunate incident involving stabbing of a Pakistani national,Mr. Hassan Ahmad. Our Consul visited Royal Melbourne Hospital today where Mr. Hassan is admitted. Doctors have described his condition as stable.

1/2 — Pakistan Consulate General Melbourne (@PakinMelbourne) March 12, 2022

Consulate General told to keep in touch with the victim’s friends and family and provide every possible assistance.

Meanwhile, cops suggest that the unidentified men stole his vehicle before abandoning it shortly up the road following the attack.

Hassan managed to go into a service station near Melbourne's inner north, and call emergency services at about 3:40 am, per reports. Authorities then shifted the victim to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with serious wounds.

Muslim woman stabbed to death in an alleged hate ... 02:39 AM | 2 Sep, 2016 NEW YORK - Nazma Khanam, a 60-year-old retired teacher from Bangladesh, was stabbed in the chest as she was walking ...

Hate crimes against Pakistanis, particularly students have been witnessed in the past in the Oceanian country.