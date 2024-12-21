Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 21 December 2024 – Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

KARACHI— Gold Rates in Pakistan are at Rs271,300 per tola, while price of 10 grams stands at Rs232,596 on December 21 2024, Saturday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 256,758 per tola, 21 Karat 245,087 and 18 Karat at 210,075.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs271,300 per 10 Grams Rs232,596

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad