Tecno mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims

LAHORE - Pakistan has been hit with unprecedented and devastating floods, which have caused a significant loss in life, means of sustenance, and property.

To cope with this, TECNO Mobile, a Global Leading Smartphone brand, dives in to rescue flood victims in Pakistan, providing them with tons of food supplies, shelters, and health kits to affected families in Sindh Province.

The most disastrous floods in the history of Pakistan washed away villages, leaving over 30 million people in need of aid and support. In these tiring times, TECNO Pakistan along with its staff members initiated a #TECNOFundsForFlood campaign to provide tons of flour, sugar, rice, and other life supplies to the severely impacted areas of Mirpurkhas districts and other surrounding areas of Umarkot and Kunri.

The CEO of TECNO Mobile, Kelvin Zeng, conveyed his sympathy and prayers for the flood victims. He further added thousands of individuals, including our team members, customers, and other Pakistani have been affected by this catastrophic event. He stated, “TECNO has always tried to play a positive role for Pakistan and its citizens. Now is the time to come together and support each other in these difficult times. We're honored to offer our help and services to the people in need”.

In these difficult times for the people of Pakistan, the #TECNOFundsForFlood campaign exemplifies the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility. The Interior Sindh Province is the most severely affected flood area and our efforts are not only limited to monetary donations. The TECNO’s team is also supporting flood victims in reviving their normal life by providing essential provisions for every deserving household. Empathizing with their hardship, the TECNO team decides to donate supplies directly to flood affectees to show their support.

TECNO’s flood donation campaign has attracted attention for encouraging individuals to act independently, such as the donation drive to travel to the area and give supplies directly to the victims. Many people have joined hands for the cause. We are thankful to our team who stood on the ground along with the support of the local authorities in making it possible to visit the locations and give the supplies to needy people safely and securely.