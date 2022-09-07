Jannat Mirza thanks UAE ruler for generous donations to Pakistan flood victims
Keeping in view the current situation of Pakistan, the people and government officials have called for urgent assistance and donations in the dire times.
With generous donations and multiple NGOs working to help the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan, most-followed Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza has thanked the President of United Arab Emirates for their contribution.
Mirza wrote, "The president of the UAE sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issues an urgent order for Pakistan, which was devastated by terrible floods that claimed around a thousand lives and created a major humanitarian disaster. 3,000 tonnes of food, tonnes of medical supplies, tents, and other supplies are part of the relief effort. Thank you UAE for standing with us."
Mirza's gesture was well appreciated by netizens.
Pakistan is currently going through severe economic crisis and flash floods causing irreparable destruction. Countries from around the world have been providing financial aid and donations to the victims.
