Saudi Arabia, UAE demands removal of insensitive content on Netflix

The Gulf Arab states have demanded Netflix – an American video streaming giant – to remove any content deemed offensive to “Islamic and societal values” in the region.

An official statement is apparently directed at the content aimed for children.

Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV, in a program discussing the issue, showed blurred-out animation clips that appeared to show two girls embracing each other.

The Riyadh-based General Commission for Audio-visual Media statement said the content violated media regulations in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which groups Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

The UAE government issued a similar statement, announcing to follow up on what the platform broadcasts in the coming days and “assess its commitment to broadcasting controls” in the country.

However, Netflix did not immediately respond.

For the unversed, same-sex relationships are criminalised and offensive in many Muslim-majority nations owing to Islamic and societal laws, and films that feature such relationships have been banned.

It is also to be noted that UAE and other Muslim states earlier this year banned Walt Disney-Pixar's animated feature film Lightyear for featuring characters in a same-sex relationship.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Aug-2022/netflix-cancels-resident-evil-series-after-first-season