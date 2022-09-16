Saudi Arabia introduces robots to recite Quran, guide visitors at Grand Mosque in Makkah

MAKKAH – Saudi Arabia has rolled out robots, which will recite the Holy Quran and provide information to visitors at Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais launched the robots in line with Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the strategic 2024 plan that aim at improving services for visitors.

Millions of Muslims from across the world visits the Islam’s holiest site to perform Umrah and Hajj.

The recitations, sermons and azan robots will be operated by the imam and muezzin affairs authority in the Grand Mosque.

Visitors will be able to download services on their smartphones by pressing the barcodes displaying on robots’ screens, besides getting information about prayers, imams, muezzins and weekly schedules.

Last year, the authorities launched smart robots to distribute the holy Zamzam water in the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina.