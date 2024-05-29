Babar Azam's annoyed reaction to fans taking selfies in Cardiff goes viral

Cricketers love appreciation for their fans and interacting with fans, signing autographs, and taking selfies are often seen as gestures of gratitude, but lately Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's encounter with fans turned sour in Cardiff.

A clip of a Pakistani star player was shared online and internet users are split after the skipper chastised fans who mobbed him for taking selfies.

As fans swarmed Babar for selfies and autographs ahead of third T20I match against England, the prolific batter showed annoyance. “2 minute doge yaar, do minute doge? (Can you give me 2 minutes),” he can be heard saying in clip.

Babar was also filmed saying “Mere upar nahi charho, Baat kar raha hu, video banae jaa rahe ho", the cricketer then walked away.

The security team later asked frantic fans to give some space to Babar Azam.

