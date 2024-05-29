Search

SportsViral

Babar Azam's annoyed reaction to fans taking selfies in Cardiff goes viral

Web Desk
10:49 AM | 29 May, 2024
Babar Azam's annoyed reaction to fans taking selfies in Cardiff goes viral
Source: screengrabs

Cricketers love appreciation for their fans and interacting with fans, signing autographs, and taking selfies are often seen as gestures of gratitude, but lately Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's encounter with fans turned sour in Cardiff.

A clip of a Pakistani star player was shared online and internet users are split after the skipper chastised fans who mobbed him for taking selfies.

As fans swarmed Babar for selfies and autographs ahead of third T20I match against England, the prolific batter showed annoyance. “2 minute doge yaar, do minute doge? (Can you give me 2 minutes),” he can be heard saying in clip.

Babar was also filmed saying “Mere upar nahi charho, Baat kar raha hu, video banae jaa rahe ho", the cricketer then walked away.

The security team later asked frantic fans to give some space to Babar Azam.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-May-2024/afghan-spectator-kicked-out-of-ground-for-misbehaving-with-shaheen-afridi-video
 

 
 

 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:49 AM | 29 May, 2024

Babar Azam's annoyed reaction to fans taking selfies in Cardiff goes ...

11:25 PM | 28 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match in Cardiff abandoned due to rain

11:38 AM | 28 May, 2024

Rain threat looms large over Pakistan-England third T20 match today

10:02 AM | 28 May, 2024

Dr. Affan Qaiser lands in hot water over watermelon injection claims

09:52 PM | 27 May, 2024

Wasim Akram ridicules Indian squad for T20 World Cup after IPL final

09:37 PM | 27 May, 2024

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Saudi football team to arrive in Pakistan ...

Most viewed

09:05 PM | 26 May, 2024

ICC names 10 places where cricket fans can watch India-Pakistan T20 ...

09:44 AM | 27 May, 2024

Govt's chicken distribution ceremony turns into looting frenzy in ...

01:29 PM | 27 May, 2024

Sun to align with Holy Kaaba today in ‘zero shadow’ position

08:31 PM | 26 May, 2024

Australian volleyball team arrives in Pakistan for 1st time

09:45 PM | 26 May, 2024

PCB says no offer made to any player for vice captain's role

Advertisement

Latest

10:49 AM | 29 May, 2024

Babar Azam's annoyed reaction to fans taking selfies in Cardiff goes viral

Gold & Silver

02:41 PM | 28 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 29 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: